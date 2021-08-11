Inspired by games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, classic survival horror game Tormented Souls will release on the PlayStation 5 among other platforms on August 27th. The recently-revived PS4 version will launch at a later date.

For those who want to try before they buy, a demo is available now, which gives you access to nearly 40 minutes of gameplay.

Tormented Souls will launch both digitally and physically. The digital version will cost $19.99 / £16.99 / €19.99. An overview of the game is as follows:

Welcome to Winterlake Lead to the small, isolated town of Winterlake, something terrible happens to Caroline Walker—waking in the dead of night, naked and alone, hooked up to decrepit medical equipment. As the previous inhabitants run amok, you must scavenge essential resources and tools to decipher clues and create a variety of weapons to protect yourself from the darkness within. Keep Your Wits About You Nothing is quite as it seems in Winterlake. Cleverly combine items and scour your surroundings for clues as you face cryptic and unusual puzzles through-out the grounds of the mansion. Mirrors provide a gateway to another place and time—investigate even the seemingly mundane to discover ways to manipulate the very fabric of reality and seek your escape. You Are Never Alone in the Dark The mansion may seem stark and abandoned, but the deeper you venture, the more overwhelming the horrors within become. From terrifying, wheelchair-bound atrocities to vile disembowelled crawlers prowling the halls, these tormented medical monsters aren’t the only threats that Caroline must face. There are also darker threats at play—quite literally. Early on, you are warned not to let the shadows embrace you…

Check out a new trailer below.