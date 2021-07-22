Lost in Random is the latest EA Original title to be released on console. As revealed during EA Play Live, Zoink’s latest title will bring a lost sister and her walking, battling dice companion to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 10. A new gameplay trailer showed the antics the pair will get up to as well.

The game tells the story of a pair of sisters called Odd and Even. On their 12th birthday, their fate is decided by a roll of the wicked Queen’s black dice. The result decides which of the six realms of the Kingdom of Random they will live in for the rest of their life. Odd manages to roll a six and is seemingly destined to live a life of luxury in the Queen’s Palace. A year younger, Even doesn’t cope well with the separation from her sister, but then she receives an odd signal that suggests Odd is in danger. She arrives in the Valley of Dice to free her with the help of Dicey, a living dice companion forbidden to the kingdom’s residents.

The kingdom is governed by unpredictability and randomness, with major decisions being made on the results of a dice roll. The kingdom is also full of dangers and strange residents who also need help. In combat, Even must find enough energy cubes to power up Dicey’s abilities. Once charged, he can be rolled and the result could alter the direction of battle. While Dicey has various abilities like being able to stop time, Even needs to collect coins to trade for collectible cards that grant her new attacks and abilities. Take a look at the new trailer to get an idea of what to expect.

Lost in Random is now available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. The game will be released on September 10.

[Source: EA]