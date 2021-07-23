Long-time Assassin’s Creed franchise art director Raphael Lacoste recently announced his departure from Ubisoft after 16 years of service. A day later, he announced that he has joined forces with former colleague Jade Raymond at Haven Studios.

The newly-established Haven Studios is hard at work on a brand new exclusive IP for PlayStation. Raymond has been busy assembling a robust team for the project. She previously brought on six industry veterans who had been working with her at Google Stadia. Lacoste brings with him extensive experience of working on the Assassin’s Creed franchise for over a decade.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ve joined Haven Studios Inc as Art Director!” Lacoste tweeted. “One of the best experiences of my career was creating AC1. Being more hands-on with concept art and working with many of the same core team to build a new original IP is inspiring and exciting.”

Raymond also expressed her excitement over working with Lacoste again.

“So excited to have Raphael Lacoste join me and Corey May and the rest of the original crew at Haven Studios,” she added.

So excited to have @raphaellacoste join me @RageCave and the rest of the original crew @HavenStudiosInc https://t.co/5qGnTnHlkT — Jade Raymond (@ibjade) July 22, 2021

Sony has yet to talk about Haven Studios’ mystery project beyond the initial announcement. However, if job advertisements are anything to go by, the AAA title will feature online multiplayer and live service elements.

We’ll update our readers when we hear more about the project. Stay tuned for more information.