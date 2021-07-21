Assassin’s Creed Franchise Art Director Raphael Lacoste is the latest member of the development team to leave Ubisoft Montreal. After spending just under 11 years at the company, Lacoste has chosen to leave the developer to find “new adventures and challenges.”

Good morning all, It is not without emotions I have to tell you that after 8 assassins, 16 years at Ubisoft I have decided to set sails on new adventures and challenges. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/ZynG1pXoK9 — Raphael Lacoste (@raphaellacoste) July 21, 2021

As well as being Franchise Art Director for over nine years, Lacoste has worked as Art Director on Assassin’s Creed Revelations, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and Assassin’s Creed Origins. His latest role was as Senior Art Director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The franchise veteran has seemingly decided to leave the company on his own terms as implied when he announced his departure:

It is not without emotions I have to tell you that after 8 assassins, 16 years at Ubisoft I have decided to set sails on new adventures and challenges. I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart our wonderful community and the incredible talents I’ve had the chance to collaborate with, over these amazing years. Thank you too ,Ubisoft , for your trust and the fantastic projects we brought to life together ! Bye for now, these years will remain unforgettable 🙂 Ubisoft has been a nice home for me for 16 years, and I am very touched about this, the trust they gave me as well as the opportunities, but it was time to do another leap of faith 🙂

Lacoste isn’t the first Assassin’s Creed veteran to leave Ubisoft Montreal in recent months. Script Writer Darby McDevitt left the developer in March after more than ten years, while Senior Developer Eric Baptizat left in June after 16 years at the company. The latter has since gone on to work at EA Motive on an unannounced project.

The studio has recently undergone reorganization as it teams up with Ubisoft Quebec to work on the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity, reportedly an evolving online platform with multiple historical settings. Unfortunately this did leave many employees still unhappy at the company’s handling of abuse allegations amongst management with several of the accused still remaining at the two companies.

[Source: Twitter]