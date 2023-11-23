Gears of War Narrative Lead Joins Sony’s Santa Monica Studio

Former Gears of War franchise narrative director Bonnie Jean Mah has announced that she’s joined God of War dev Santa Monica Studio. Mah is serving as narrative director at the PlayStation Studio on an unannounced project.

God of War dev reportedly working on a Ragnarok expansion

There’s no word on what Santa Monica Studio has been up to since God of War Ragnarok‘s release, but an increasing amount of reports — some from compelling sources — claim that the studio is working on a Ragnarok expansion of sorts.

Santa Monica Studio previously indicated that it has no plans for Ragnarok DLC or expansion, but has remained mum about the rumors. The only activity that reportedly came from the studio is a bunch of its developers allegedly blocking a popular fan on Twitter for sharing the aforementioned rumor.

“I’m very excited to share my news: I’ve joined Sony’s Santa Monica Studio as a Narrative Director,” Mah announced on both LinkedIn and Twitter. “I’m beyond thrilled to be working with this team and studio.”

ALL RIGHT, let's do this…I'm SO excited to share my news: I’ve joined @SonySantaMonica as a Narrative Director. I’m beyond thrilled to be working with this team and studio. LET’S GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/hCOZEtvBEB — Bonnie Jean Mah (@BonnieJeanMah) November 21, 2023

While we don’t know what Santa Monica’s next game will be, job descriptions have hinted at an RPG game or a game with some RPG elements. Besides that, a new God of War game is pretty much a given.