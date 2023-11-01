God of War Ragnarok Expansion Will Reportedly Be Announced Soon

A new report claims that God of War Ragnarok‘s long-rumored DLC/expansion will be announced by the end of this year. Multiple insiders have claimed that, contrary to Santa Monica Studio’s previous statements, an expansion of sorts is in the works, and this latest report adds some weight to those rumors.

What we know about God of War Ragnarok’s DLC or expansion

Spain’s largest gaming publication, Areajugones, claims to have heard from its sources close to Sony that players will be treated to a chunky expansion similar to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in terms of length and scope. The website expressed confidence in its information, claiming that its sources are vetted, and the information has been verified.

Areajugones recons that Sony may unveil the expansion at The Game Awards — the year’s biggest gaming event that takes place in early December. However, this is purely speculation, and it’s possible that we’ll get an announcement via the PS Blog, as has been the case recently. Areajugones sources would not confirm how Sony will go about the announcement.

If true, this aligns with recent suggestions that developers will increasingly opt for smaller releases in between big-budget projects to fill gaps in schedules. Sony is no stranger to this, and more recently, Ubisoft found success doing the same with Assassin’s Creed Mirage.