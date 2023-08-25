God of War Ragnarok DLC or Expansion Reportedly in the Works

A new report claims that God of War Ragnarok is getting DLC or an expansion. This information comes from famous insider The Snitch and has taken many by surprise because Santa Monica Studio previously indicated that DLC is unlikely.

Did God of War Ragnarok Tyr actor tease DLC?

According to The Snitch (via ResetEra), the DLC is about 60% through development and isn’t scheduled for release this year. They don’t know if it’s a stand-alone expansion or not, but from the sound of things, it’s a meaty piece of content.

Interestingly, Tyr voice actor Ben Prendergast said back in March that God of War Ragnarok “isn’t the last you’ve seen of Tyr.” While this led to speculations of Tyr appearing in a new game, some were convinced Prendergast was referring to DLC of some sort.

We previously shared The Snitch leaks with a degree of confidence, but it’s worth noting that the Twitter account in question has changed hands, and the current insider is not the same as the original Snitch. That said, the new leaker still has a pretty decent track record as they accurately leaked Rise of the Ronin details and were one of the first to report that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection is a multiplatform title amid speculations that it was exclusive to PS5.

Make of this what you will.