Publishers All in! Games and Perp Games and developer The Farm 51 have announced that their survival horror RPG, Chernobylite, will launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 7th. The game will exit early access on PC soon, and as previously announced, Chernobylite‘s PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will follow later this year.

On the PS4, the game will launch both physically and digitally. The digital version will cost $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99 and the physical version will cost $34.99 / €34.99 / £29.99. The latter will come with a physical map of the Exclusion Zone, digital postcards, a digital artbook ‘The Art of Chernobylite’, and more.

“It’s humbling to see how Chernobylite’s original concept, an interactive VR documentary, has become a full-blown video game, soon to be available across a variety of platforms,” Wojciech Pazdur, Director of Development at The Farm 51, said in a press release. “We can’t wait for people to start exploring the hauntingly beautiful recreation of the real-world Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.”

“We are confident that Chernobylite will be one of the most exciting indie games of 2021 and intend to continue to give it our full support,” added All in! Games CEO Piotr Żygadło. “With the PC launch right around the corner, we’re thrilled to reveal that we’ve locked in Chernobylite’s console release for this September. Working on our first simultaneous physical release together with Perp Games has been a great experience so far and a huge milestone for All in! Games.”

Check out a new trailer below.

We’ll update our readers when next-gen versions are dated.