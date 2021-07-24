Guerrilla Games and miHoYo have announced that Horizon series‘ protagonist Aloy will join Genshin Impact‘s roster as a free 5-star character for all players for a limited time.

Players who have reached ranked 20 will get the “Savior From Another World” through in-game mail. The event will be divided into two phases:

Phase 1:

After the Version 2.1 Update – Start of Version 2.2 Update Maintenance (October 13, 2021 05:59 UTC+8)

During the event, all Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 system will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail

Phase 2:

After the Version 2.2 Update – Start of Version 2.3 Update Maintenance (November 24, 2021, 05:59 UTC+8)

During the event, Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on any available platform, and who have yet to obtain the character during Phase I will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail

An overview of the character provided by miHoYo is as follows:

‘Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That’s why I’m here with you.’ Aloy Savior From Another World Nora Huntress Cryo Nora Fortis ‘I’m not much for talking about myself. The mission is what’s important.’ An agile hunter from the Nora tribe. With bow in hand, she’s always ready to protect the innocent. Travelers, let’s welcome Aloy – ‘Savior From Another World!’