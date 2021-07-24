Insomniac Games has released a new patch for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (version 1.002.001), which fixes a number of issues including a glitch that prevented the ‘Fully Stacked’ trophy from unlocking.

Some players reported that they were unable to obtain the trophy, which is granted for unlocking all weapons, if the Pixelizer was the last weapon that they unlocked. While it was possible to reload a previous save and get around the glitch, Insomniac has patched it up so the quick and easy Platinum has become a tad quicker and easier.

Patch notes for the update are as follows:

Addressed an issue where the UI would not appear when using the Jukebox

Addressed an issue where the wrong hero would load which could lead to progression being blocked

Addressed an issue where inputs would not work after completing a Clank puzzle

Addressed an issue where Ratchet could fall indefinitely while traveling to Corson V

Addressed an issue where NPC voices could disappear

Addressed an issue where the single color background in Photo Mode would not appear

Reintroduced the wrench throw tutorial on Challenge Mode playthroughs

Addressed an issue where the wrench & hammer would not appear in Photo Mode

Addressed an issue where a collected Lorb would not be counted

Addressed an issue where the hero could access weapons while in Zurkies bar

Addressed an issue where unlock stickers could become locked again in Challenge Mode

Addressed an issue where a gold bolt would be rewarded without completing the Glitch puzzle

Addressed an issue where the Fully Stacked trophy would not be rewarded if the Pixelizer is the last weapon to be unlocked.

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck on a black screen indefinitely

Improved stability

Various additional fixes and improvements

[Source: Insomniac Games]