Bloodborne fan modder Garden of Eyes has created a new mod that restores a shortcut door cut from the original release of the game, which allows players to traverse back to Central Yharnam from Cathedral Ward. FromSoftware originally intended to include the shortcut as a way for players to go back to Central Yharnam after defeating the Cleric Beast at the end of the Great Bridge. However, the developer cut it from the game for unknown reasons.

The shortcut was originally found by Bloodborne modder and YouTuber Lance McDonald, who proved that the shortcut door connected to an area in Cathedral Ward by hacking through the door. He also found that, while the final version of the game did not include an actual passageway linking the two areas, there was a “former shortcut room” in the game’s code underneath the Cathedral Ward plaza. At the end of the room, he found a closed door. After hacking through the said wall he found that, while the doors did line up, the game did not allow players to use them due to the way levels loaded.

However, in the demo version of the game presented at Tokyo Game Show in 2014, the door could actually be opened—albeit still unusable due to an invisible wall blocking the way. This discovery allowed fellow Bloodborne modder Garden of Eyes to then restore the shortcut door functionality via a mod that changes the game’s level loading and collisions.

The result is a fully functional shortcut that lets players traverse the two areas, though the modder themself notes that texture and level loading can be a tad lengthy. They even added a fog door preventing players who haven’t defeated the Cleric Beast from passing through, in order to prevent any game-breaking bugs.

If you’re interested in seeing the Cleric Beast shortcut door in action yourself, you can check out Garden of Eyes’ video below:

[Source: YouTube]