Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has broken his silence on the recent lawsuit and sexual harassment allegations, calling the company’s initial response “tone deaf” and promising “swift action.”

In a letter addressed to employees, who have planned a strike and previously penned a letter denouncing executive statements, Kotick said that it has been a “difficult” and “upsetting” week and appreciated those who stepped forward with their stories.

“Many of you have told us that active outreach comes from caring so deeply for the Company,” Kotick wrote. “That so many people have reached out and shared thoughts, suggestions, and highlighted opportunities for improvement is a powerful reflection of how you care for our communities of colleagues and players – and for each other. Ensuring that we have a safe and welcoming work environment is my highest priority. The leadership team has heard you loud and clear.”

Kotick’s “swift action” involves hiring a law firm to conduct a review of Activision Blizzard’s policies and procedures to “ensure that we have and maintain best practices to promote a respectful and inclusive workplace.” The law firm, WilmerHale, is led by Stephanie Avakian – previously Director of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement.

In 2010, Kotick was forced to part with millions of dollars following the conclusion of a 2007 sexual harassment case filed by a former female employee of Cove Management – a company he owned. Kotick fired her after she complained of being harassed by a male colleague. We don’t want to steer away from the current issue, so you can read more about that fiasco here if you wish.