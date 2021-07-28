Guilty Gear Strive is giving fans some proper American representation by adding a new character to the series named Goldlewis Dickinson, the United States Secretary of Defense who sports a set of laser glasses and wields a massive coffin labeled “Area 51.” Additionally, the patch includes various bugfixes and additions to the game, including the ability to queue up as a spectator in the Duel Station.

Goldlewis Dickinson is the latest character added to Guilty Gear Strive and is also an entirely new character to the series. Arc System Works teased the character previously and mentioned in their Season 1 roadmap that several new playable characters would be added post-launch. According to the announcement, the studio is planning on adding a character from one of their past titles in August, as well as three other characters in fall 2021.

Dickinson’s abilities revolve around the use of his massive coffin, which houses an unidentified being named U.M.A.. The being helps Dickinson by punching opponents and handing him various items and weapons from inside the coffin, such as spiked mines and even a Gatling gun. He also has a Security Gauge that changes the strength of the items he receives depending on what level it’s at. Players can unlock the character by purchasing the Season Pass 1 or wait until July 30, 2021, to purchase the character individually.

Below is a list of the patch’s various bugfixes and new features:

Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.07 Patch Notes

Offline Mode Fixed an error in which the opponent would not block in certain situations while using the “after First Hit” block setting in Training Mode. Fixed an error which caused a visual glitch with Nagoriyuki mirror matches on certain stages in Arcade Mode

Network Mode Fixed an error which caused the game to become unresponsive to scrolling after certain inputs were made while using the filter function of the member list. Fixed an error which caused the player name and avatar displayed on the Follow tab of the Lobby select screen to show incorrectly sometimes. Fixed a rare error which caused the player’s floor not to change even when their recommended floor was adjusted.

Player Match Players can now queue up as spectators even when there are no players having a match at a Duel Station by selecting the center of the Duel Station. Spectators will no longer be kicked from the room after a certain length of time without making any inputs. Fixed an error which caused the avatar of the player who lost a match to sometimes move in an unnatural way. Improved an issue which made it difficult for matches and spectating to connect successfully when the player’s connection was incompatible with the room owner. Fixed other minor issues.

Character Changes Axl Low: Fixed an error which caused the possible activation time to decrease during certain animations after One Vision was activated. Chipp Zanuff: Fixed an error which made movement impossible after causing a Wall Break while certain attacks interacted with Gamma Blade. Faust: Fixed an error which caused the mini-Fausts not to appear after obtaining the Trumpet item during certain animations. Millia Rage: Fixed an error which caused an invisible hitbox to remain unnaturally after activated the HS version of Tandem Top. Zato-1: Fixed an error which caused Eddie to become unresponsive to control after a certain input Ramlethal Valentine: Fixed an error which caused her Greatsword to attack in an unnatural direction under certain conditions Fixed an error which caused her Greatsword to move in an unnatural direction under certain conditions

General Changes Fixed an error which caused the “Punish” system message not to be displayed when punishing certain attacks with throws, etc. Fixed an error which made it impossible to leave Faultess Defense state during certain animations Fixed an error which caused the opponent to be considered in a grounded state when certain characters successfully landed an air throw at a high elevation Fixed several other visual errors that did not impact the game balance.

Other Fixed an error which caused certain avatar parts to be obtained as duplicated when fishing



Arc System Works has also confirmed the existence of a major bug in which players are unable to access network features under “certain play environments”. Furthermore, the studio urges players to contact customer support if they encounter the issue, and state that they are currently looking into and addressing the source of the problem.

You can check out the Guilty Gear Strive official Goldlewis Dickinson reveal trailer below:

The latest Guilty Gear Strive patch is available now. Players can unlock Goldlewis Dickinson by purchasing the Season Pass 1 or wait until July 30, 2021, to purchase the character individually.

[Source: Guilty Gear Official Site]