Not only has Sony managed to reach the impressive milestone of 10 million PS5 consoles sold since its launch in November, the publisher also revealed new sales figures for four of its PlayStation Studios games. These include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales that has now sold 6.5 million copies, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which has managed to sell 1.1 million copies in just over a single month.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a launch day release for the PlayStation 5 and had already sold 4.1 million copies by the end of 2020. Sony has now released updated figures that show the game had sold more than 6.5 million copies as of July 18. The game has outsold both Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II in the United States, a noteworthy feat for a title that’s an expansion rather than a new instalment in the franchise.

Another more recent Insomniac Games release, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, has also sold very well since its release. In just 37 days since it was released, the game has sold more than 1.1 million copies marking a triumphant return for everyone’s favorite lombax and his robot companion. Rift Apart was the top selling game on the PlayStation Store for June and the best selling game in June in the US.

Returnal developer Housemarque is one of the latest teams to join PlayStation Studios and their title also got a specific mention. Sony had already called the game a “mega hit” and a “successful new IP,” and it’s one that has sold over 560,000 copies since its release at the end of April. The developer will now be looking at making “even bigger and even more ambitious” titles as they use the rogue-like shooter as a stepping stone for their next project.

Finally, MLB The Show 21 has become the fastest-selling title in the franchise’s history. The game has managed to accumulate 2 million sales since going multi-platform with a simultaneous release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, MLB’s decision to place the game on Xbox Game Pass also seems to have paid off—more than 4 million players have tried the game since its release in April.

PlayStation Studios has more exclusive titles coming in the future that are also likely to be successful for Sony. These include Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and the new God of War title. Meanwhile, Bethesda’s Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo will be released exclusively on PS5 for a limited period. Other big hitters Sony feels will do well are Battlefield 2042, Far Cry 6, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

[Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment]