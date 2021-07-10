CD Projekt RED’s troubled Cyberpunk 2077 only returned to the PlayStation Store in late June following a lengthy absence, but it managed to top the PlayStation 4 download chart for the month.

Sony revealed its June 2021 top-sellers on the PlayStation Blog, and noted that Cyberpunk 2077 beat FIFA 21 in Europe and Grand Theft Auto V in US/Canada to claim the top spot.

On the PS5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart claimed no. 1 in both regions. Other new entrants Chivalry 2, Guilty Gear Strive, and Scarlet Nexus rounded up the top five in the US. In Europe, Scarlet Nexus sat outside the top ten.

Here are June’s top ten charts in Europe and US/Canada:

Europe (PS5)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Chivalry 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Guilty Gear -Strive- Scarlet Nexus Dark Alliance NBA 2K21 Next Generation FIFA 21 Mortal Kombat 11 MLB The Show 21

US/Canada (PS5)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart FIFA 21 Chivalry 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales It Takes Two STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Metro Exodus Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Europe (PS4)

Cyberpunk 2077 FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Crew 2 CarX Drift Racing Online Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gran Turismo Sport

US/Canada (PS4)

Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Chivalry 2 Rust Console Edition MLB The Show 21 God of War Far Cry 5

Head over to the PlayStation Blog for more top charts from June.

Any surprises for our readers here?