Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 Finally Introduces the Metro System

In just a few days, Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 will introduce a fully functioning NCART metro system for players to use. Today’s REDstreams show from developer CD Projekt Red also delved into several other new features that are coming soon, including radioport, replayable car races, boss fight improvements, and accessibility features,

The Cyberpunk 2077 metro system has been in the game since the outset

The NCART (Night City Area Rapid Transit) metro system has been in the game since the outset although it wasn’t functional. Overhead tracks could be found throughout the city and one player even located an unfinished train station. When Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 is released on PS5 on December 5, the metro system will become fully functional and will offer players a new way to travel around the city while enjoying the views.

Radioport is a new feature that no longer confines the game’s radio stations to vehicles. Players can listen to the radio when they’re doing other activities like walking through the city. Meanwhile, car races will still only be available through certain missions, but those missions can now be replayed. These will offer more rewards and discounts when purchasing cars through the Autofixer website. Additional chases will also be added in update 2.1.

Several boss fights will be improved for the new update. The most notable of those is the late-game Adam Smasher fight, where his AI has been upgraded and he now wields a Sandevistan from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.

A new Accessibility tab will be added to the game’s settings and this will collate all of the accessibility options in one place. As well as the features introduced with update 2.02, new additions will include:

Larger fonts

The ability to remove the timer in the Breach Protocol minigame

Larger HUD elements

HUD chromatic aberration effect toggle

The option to reduce HUD decorative element clutter

HUD lens distortion effect toggle

Weapon Cycling to Arm Cyberware toggle

Adaptive trigger intensity options

Finally, other new features will include new hangouts with romantic partners, the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, new motorcycles, upgraded motorcycle handling and new riding mechanics, “new secrets to discover,” and the usual batch of technical improvements. For more details on these features, check out the developer’s Twitch stream.