Cyberpunk 2077 Getting Another Free Update With New Gameplay Features

CD Projekt RED has said that it’ll release another Cyberpunk 2077 update very soon with new gameplay features. The developer also hinted that incoming patch 2.1 may be the game’s final update.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 will be released on December 5 — the same day that the game’s recently announced Ultimate Edition will hit store shelves digitally and physically. In a tweet announcing the update, CD Projekt RED teased “new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements” but said that it’ll reveal more details on Friday, December 1, over on its Twitch channel.

Patch notes should become available nearer to release. As a reminder, Cyberpunk 2077’s Ultimate Edition will include update 2.0 on disc, so players who purchase the upcoming title will have a day-one update to download. Additionally, PS5 players specifically will need to download the Phantom Liberty expansion.

In a separate tweet, CD Projekt RED’s Global Community Director Marcin Momot suggested that update 2.1 will be Cyberpunk 2077’s final update.

CD Projekt RED recently confirmed that it’s ramping up development on the next game in The Witcher franchise, with at least half of the studio already having moved on to that project.