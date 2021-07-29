After signups went live in June, the latest PS5 system software beta is available to some lucky players who were granted early access to the upcoming software update. Most notably, this PS5 system software beta enables the SSD storage expansion bay, allowing users to finally install extended storage options and expand the available internal SSD space on their PS5 consoles. Additionally, the update makes some fundamental changes to the PS5 UI and menus, including changing Trophy lists back to vertical and enabling reorganization of the Control Center.

The enabling of the SSD expansion bay is the headline feature of the PS5 system software beta, and even comes with manufacturers starting to confirm compatible drives that will are Sony approved to work in the slot. Sony has updated a new support page with information on the PS5 SSD expansion options, which can get rather complicated. Part of the caveats here include potentially needing to install your own cooling structure/heatsink to a compatible SSD if it doesn’t already have one of its own.

The SSD expansion slot is also quite narrow, which limits which drives can be used with it. Seagate has already confirmed that its upcoming FireCuda 530 line meets the required specs (after testing with Sony), and will fit in the slow, even with the installed heatsink. While Sony notes that it can’t guarantee the performance of games played via the SSD expansion, it made the same caveat regarding PS4 backwards compatibility and seems to be more of a standard disclaimer than any kind of indication that using an SSD expansion will lower the quality and performance of games.

Sony has outlined the following required specs for a compatible M.2 NVMe SSD expansion, though notes that because the system software update is in beta, these specs are subject to change.

PS5 SSD Expansion Slot Required Specs

Format: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD

PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD Capacity: 250GB – 4TB

250GB – 4TB Sequential read speed: 5,500MB/s or faster is recommended

5,500MB/s or faster is recommended Form Factor: M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110. These numbers can be found on retail listings for M.2 SSD devices. The first two digits refer to the width, the remaining digits to the length

M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110. Socket type : Socket 3 (Key M)

: Socket 3 (Key M) Length: 30mm, 42mm, 60mm, 80mm, 110mm (corresponding to the form factor type, per above)

30mm, 42mm, 60mm, 80mm, 110mm (corresponding to the form factor type, per above) Module width: 22mm width (25mm width is not supported) The total structure (including an added cooling structure) cannot exceed 25mm (0.984in)

22mm width (25mm width supported) Height: The total height of the M.2 SSD and its cooling structure (such as a heatsink) – whether built-in or separate –must be less than 11.25mm (0.442in) The height must also be in the right place, in relation to the M.2 SSD’s circuit board The size below the board must be less than 2.45mm (0.096in). The total size above the board must be less than 8mm (0.314in)

The total height of the M.2 SSD and its cooling structure (such as a heatsink) – whether built-in or separate –must be less than 11.25mm (0.442in) Other Notes Both single-sided and double-sided M.2 SSD devices are supported. M.2 SATA SSDs aren’t supported. You should carefully review drive specifications prior to purchase and contact the vendor or manufacturer if you need further information. SIE cannot guarantee that all M.2 SSD devices meeting the described specifications will work with your console and assumes no responsibility for the selection, performance or use of third-party products. Not all games are necessarily playable with the exact same performance provided by the PS5 console’s internal Ultra-High Speed SSD, even where the M.2 SSD device’s sequential read speed is faster than 5500MB/s. The majority of M.2 SSD devices with the above type numbers (M Key Type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110) and without a built-in cooling structure will fit the PS5 console’s SSD slot. However, sizes for cooling structures (like heatsinks) vary greatly . If you are not sure an M.2 SSD or cooling structure (such as a heatsink) you’re considering meets the size requirements outlined here, we recommend looking for another product option or contacting the vendor or manufacturer for more information.



Note that the SSD expansion capabilities are only available to users who have gotten into the PS5 system software beta at this time. Don’t try adding an expansion drive if you aren’t part of the beta program.

In the PS5 settings, the expansion drive will be listed as a separate storage device, and you can move games freely among the internal SSD, the expansion SSD, and a USB external drive (note that PS5 games cannot be played from an external USB drive. It can only be used for cold storage and PS4 titles).

PS5 System Software Update Beta Features

Other features in the PS5 system software update beta include a change to Trophy lists, going from the current horizontal layouts/cards back to vertical lists that make it easier to quickly scan the Trophy list. It also includes a Trophy tracker feature, which allows players to pin up to five Trophies per game to easily track while playing.

You’ll also be able to get 3D audio via TV speakers, a feature that was previously limited to headphones only. Additional 3D audio settings have been added for players to fine tune. It also allows players to use the DualSense microphone to measure room acoustics and adjust the settings accordingly.

Multiple home screen options have changed, such as more clearly labeling which games are PS4 or PS5 versions and separating out version of games in the game library. Additionally, players can customize the Control Center (menu that pops up when you tap the PS button), rearranging the order of the functions to whatever they prefer. Changes to the Game Base should improve the functionality of parties and friends lists, and finally, updates are coming to PlayStation Now, including a resolution selector.

Sony notes that all of these features are currently part of the beta and subject to change before the full release of the PS5 system software. It’s unknown how long this PS5 system software update will remain in beta before going live for all players, but in the past, they usually last anywhere from a few weeks to a month. For now, unless you’re part of the beta test, we’d recommend holding off on purchasing an SSD expansion drive until Sony releases more information about the full public PS5 system software update, when it will be available, and what the final required specs will be.

[Source: PlayStation, Eurogamer; Via: VGC]