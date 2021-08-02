Ariana Grande is Joining Fortnite as Part of its Rift Tour Virtual Event

Popular musical artist Ariana Grande is joining Fortnite as part of its upcoming Rift Tour event, which will feature a “musical experience unlike any other.” The event will also include special in-game rewards for completing quests, including a free umbrella just for attending the event. Epic Games also revealed a short teaser promoting the Rift Tour, which showcased a few snippets of what the Ariana skin will look like.

Excuse us, Ariana is coming! Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTourhttps://t.co/1ljUFig39F pic.twitter.com/GDCnr24Wh9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2021

The Rift Tour will be held from August 6 to August 8, 2021, and will reportedly be a virtual concert experience. The event, similar to rapper Travis Scott’s Astronomical virtual concert back in 2020 which drew in over 12 million players, will feature Grande’s most popular songs paired with moments “based on elements from the game.” There are a total of five showings across two days, which can be accessed through the in-game Rift Tour tab.

Below are the scheduled shows:

Fortnite Rift Tour Schedule

Show 1

Friday, August 6 @ 6PM ET

Show 2

Saturday, August 7 @ 2PM ET

Show 3

Sunday, August 8 @ 12AM ET

Show 4

Sunday, August 8 @ 10AM ET

Show 5

Sunday, August 8 @ 6PM ET

Every player who attends the show will get a free Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative umbrella. Active Fornite Crew subscribers will also get a special Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella, Skye up High loading screen, and Rift Tour-themed banner as a log-in bonus. Complete in-game Rift Tour quests to also receive a Cosmic Cuddles loading screen, Rift-sterpiece Spray, and Cloudy Kitty Emoticon.

Finally, the Ariana Grande outfit will be available in the Item Shop during the event as part of the Icon series, similar to LeBron’s Space Jam collaboration outfit released a few weeks ago. Grande’s outfit will also come with a special Piggy Smallz Back Bling. While Epic has not revealed any further details about the outfit’s variants, it looks as though from the teaser trailer that there will be at least two varieties to choose from.

You can check out some of the event’s rewards, as well as the Fortnite Rift Tour teaser trailer featuring Ariana Grande below:

Fortnite Rift Tour kicks off on August 6.

[Source: Epic Games, Twitter]