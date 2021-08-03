News emerged over the weekend that McDonald’s Australia pulled its McDualSense (sorry, I had to) prize from a birthday promotion because Sony didn’t authorize the controller’s use. A misleading statement from McDonald’s implied that Sony had a say in the matter and simply didn’t approve of the hideous design. Not quite.

In a statement provided to IGN, McDonald’s back-pedalled on its previous statement and revealed that it never approached to Sony to begin with, let alone attempt to seek approval. The DualSense design in question was just a concept that wasn’t supposed to be released. We’re guessing someone at McDonald’s realized that in an effort to cover up the blooper, the statement needlessly drew criticism towards Sony.

“The image was provided to media in error and there is no commercial relationship between McDonald’s Australia and Sony PlayStation,” reads the comment provided to IGN.

The original statement claimed that “Sony PlayStation has not authorized the use of its controller in promotional materials related to the proposed Stream Week event and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. McDonald’s stream week has been postponed and Sony PlayStation controllers will not be included in the giveaway.”

So, unfortunately, folks rallying to help McDonald’s will be disappointed to note that the image above is merely concept art that never actually left the planning phase. However, we won’t be surprised if someone comes up with a McDonald’s DualSense skin at some point.

For now, folks in Australia can participate in McDonald’s promotion for some birthday hoodies.

[Source: IGN]