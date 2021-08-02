McDonalds Australia is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. The company was due to hold a series of gaming streams during which they would give away prizes, including 50 limited edition DualSense controllers decked out in a fast food-themed skin. According to Press Start Australia, those streams have now been delayed because Sony has prevented McDonalds from giving the controllers away.

The seven streams were due to begin yesterday, August 1, and run everyday for a period of a week. They featured prominent Australian Twitch streamers playing games like Minecraft and Mario Kart. The stream week has now been postponed and there’s not yet a date for the promotion to begin again. What is clear is that the custom DualSense controllers won’t be involved as new prizes have been arranged. In fact, they explicitly mentioned that Sony had not authorized the use of the controllers in the promotion and that they won’t be included.

McDonalds’ full statement can be seen below.

Unfortunately, McDonald’s stream week has been postponed and won’t be going ahead this Sunday. We are unable to confirm a new date for the proposed event at this time. We will have some great prizing including Macca’s 50th Birthday Hoodies and 50 channel subscriptions for each streamer to give away. We will be in contact with the new timing as soon as we have it confirmed. Sony PlayStation has not authorised the use of its controller in promotional materials related to the proposed Stream Week event and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. McDonald’s stream week has been postponed and Sony PlayStation controllers will not be included in the giveaway.

Sony has been notoriously restrictive with allowing third party accessories for their PlayStation 5 console. PS5 faceplate manufacturer PlateStation 5 was forced to rebrand as Customize My Plates in an effort to sell custom faceplates for the console, but still hit issues. They eventually returned as as CMP Shells (which is now CustomizeMyPlates again) and extra legal safeguards to try to prevent Sony enforcing any potential infringements. In better news, Sony has just begun the PS5 System Software Beta that allows certain compatible SSD expansion drives to be used for those who managed to fill up their console’s hard drive.

[Source: Press Start Australia]