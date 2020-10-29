Last week we reported on a little third-party startup making custom PS5 faceplates for users who wanted something more than Sony’s stock white PS5 shell. The company’s original clever naming convention (The Plate Station and PlateStation5), a play on the PlayStation name, has now changed to Customize My Plates to clearly delineate itself as a third-party accessory provider not in any way affiliated with Sony or the PlayStation brand.

You can check out their new site over at CustomizeMyPlates.com.

Still offering the same product—custom colored shells for the PS5—the site has now removed all mention of the word PlayStation, PS5, and their original name. The About Us section talks about the “next generation” and “new console” but stops short of mentioning the PlayStation 5 by name. The renders have also changed to show just the plates themselves rather than images of the PS5. Customize My Plates lists all of the same colors for purchase—Matte Black, Chromatic, Cherry Red, and Indigo Blue—though Jungle Camo is now missing from the lineup. All of the listed products are also sold out right now. A subscribe box on the site lets you sign up for their email list to be notified when the faceplates are back in stock.

Along with the name change and new domain, it appears that the company’s original social media handles have all vanished, and no new ones are yet listed on their site. This seems to be a textbook case of Sony protecting the first-party PlayStation branding. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) describes trademark infringement as “the unauthorized use of a trademark or service mark on or in connection with goods and/or services in a manner that is likely to cause confusion, deception, or mistake about the source of the goods and/or services.”

Since we first discovered the PS5 shell was easily removable, it’s been long speculated that Sony itself also plans to release custom and special edition PS5 faceplates, which is great news for anyone who can’t justify a whole new special-edition console. Sony’s Eric Lempel told Geoff Keighley earlier this year that they aren’t ready to talk about any custom color variations or special edition consoles just yet, but will “at some point.”