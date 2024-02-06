New PS5 Firmware Beta Improves DualSense Features

Sony has rolled out a PS5 system update beta in select countries, which primarily revolves around DualSense enhancements. The update improves DualSense and DualSense Edge sound features alongside Share Screen functionality.

Details of the latest PS5 system update beta (courtesy of PS Blog) are as follows:

DualSense/DualSense Edge

The controller speakers can now produce higher volume sound, allowing you to hear in-game sounds and voice chat audio more clearly.

The mic input quality on these controllers has been improved, courtesy of a new AI machine learning model. Background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed, resulting in a better voice chat experience. Install the system software beta and update the controller device software to enjoy enhanced clarity of your voice chat audio when using the controller mic.

With this update, you may feel that the sounds coming from your controller speaker may sound louder. You can adjust the controller speaker volume from the control center.

Share Screen Interactions

Players watching Share Screen in full screen mode can now use pointers and emoji reactions to interact with the host’s gameplay.

Viewers can move a pointer around, send a ping or draw a line on the shared screen, allowing them to highlight certain objects or areas to guide the host player more accurately.

Viewers can send emoji-based reactions to the host’s screen to visually encourage and celebrate gameplay actions.

Note: this feature is available by default but can be turned off by the host in the Share Screen settings. Both the host and the viewer must be participating in the beta to use this feature during the beta period.

Adjust Brightness of PS5 Power Indicator