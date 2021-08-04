Folks over at Digital Foundry claim to have seen undisclosed next-gen PlayStation VR (PS5 VR or PS VR 2 – whichever you prefer) tech specs, and the outlet claims that things are looking good.

As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, Digital Foundry made its comments in a DF Direct Weekly video.

“One thing I think that is kind of heartening is that Sony is doing PS VR 2 for the PlayStation 5,” said technology editor Richard Leadbetter. “We’ve seen some leaked specs and it looks good. We’ve seen some other specs which haven’t been leaked which make it look even better. So, hopefully VR will be able to expand, there will be more choice in the headset arena, and also I’m quite looking forward to seeing what this new Sony controller is about.”

The leaked specs that Leadbetter is referring to first surfaced online in May in a report published by UploadVR. The website claimed that it heard from “reliable sources” claim to have heard from “reliable sources” that PS VR 2 will feature 4K along with a vibration motor and foveated rendering.

“We don’t yet know the product’s name, but multiple sources tell us Sony shared details with partners,” wrote UploadVR. “Those details include a resolution of 4000×2040 pixels (2000×2040 per eye), a lens separation adjustment dial, and gaze tracking capable of foveated rendering. A motor in the headset can be used by developers to give direct haptic feedback.”

As usual, take everything with a grain of salt. Like everyone else, we’re eagerly awaiting details about the next-gen VR system from Sony.