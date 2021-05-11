Folks over at UploadVR claim to have heard from “reliable sources” that Sony‘s next-generation PlayStation VR will feature 4K along with a vibration motor and foveated rendering.

“We don’t yet know the product’s name, but multiple sources tell us Sony shared details with partners,” wrote UploadVR. “Those details include a resolution of 4000×2040 pixels (2000×2040 per eye), a lens separation adjustment dial, and gaze tracking capable of foveated rendering. A motor in the headset can be used by developers to give direct haptic feedback.”

For those who aren’t familiar with foveated rendering, it’s a rendering technique that makes use of eye trackers within VR headsets. Folks over at Video Games Chronicle shared the helpful video below (timestamped) for those who want more information:

UploadVR noted that the rumored resolution of PS VR 2 is a tad below HP Reverb G2, which is currently the market leader in terms of resolution.

Interestingly, the website also discovered a patent application by Sony, which details a system that enables shadow banning of PS VR players who engage in “inappropriate” conduct. Although filed in 2017, the patent application was only discovered recently. Whether such a system will be incorporated into the next-gen PS VR or not is anybody’s guess right now. Sony has been largely mum about the system following its initial reveal back in February.

“Our next-generation VR system will be coming to PlayStation 5, enabling the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity,” the company wrote. “Players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: UploadVR (1)(2)]