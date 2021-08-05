Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson told investors in a recent earnings call that Battlefield should be thought of as a service, and with the upcoming Battlefield 2042, the publisher aims to “revolutionize and reinvent epic scale warfare.” He added that EA is leaning towards releasing Battlefield every two years.

Wilson said:

On do we think Battlefield will return to an every other year launch, I would say – I think that is our orientation. But more importantly, I think you should think about Battlefield as a service. What we announced – what we’re doing for the launch of this game – is really revolutionizing and reinventing what all our epic scale warfare is in the context of gameplay. In addition to that, you’ve heard us announce Battlefield Portal, which really starts to lean into user-generated content and will drive deep long-term engagement in the game.

Wilson added that Battlefield 2042 will lay the foundation for the future of the Battlefield franchise in numerous ways, including live service. This will include free-to-play elements and a mobile launch.

“We have the potential of live services around Battlefield as well as a Battlefield mobile game coming up,” Wilson concluded. “We’re really focused on 365-day engagement in the franchise at a platform level across any device that consumers may want to play on.”

Battlefield 2042 will release on October 22nd. EA previously said that players won’t have the ability to play offline even when playing solo with bots. The game will release on both current-gen and last-gen consoles alongside PC.

[Source: SeekingAlpha]