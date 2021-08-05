Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will feature Peter Quill, better known as Star-Lord, and the rest of the Guardians as they lurch from one wild situation to another. In the game’s latest trailer, the quintet find themselves facing a formidable enemy in the form of Lady Hellbender, the leader of the Hellraisers and queen of Seknarf Nine.

Lady Hellbender also seems to be impartial to adding monsters to her collection for a price. As the game’s story is driven by the player’s decisions, they will have a choice to make: do they sell Groot or Rocket as part of their con to sell her a rare monster? In the brand new trailer, the negotiations take an unexpected turn when Lady Hellbender takes a bit of a shine to Drax. The gameplay shows off more of player decisions and plenty of the game’s humor as we see some of the moments that trigger the love/hate relationship between Lady Hellbender and the Guardians.

In another video, Eidos-Montréal’s Cinematics & Animation Director Darryl Purdy provides behind-the-scenes commentary as the same footage plays out again, explaining some of their decisions for their portrayal of the renowned character.:

Lady Hellbender is a fan-favorite character from Marvel’s recent comic lore, and we were keen to ensure her place in our Guardians universe reflects the complex personality, depth, and nature fans expect to see. And with humour instilled in every aspect of our game, this gave us an opportunity to flip expectations with the story and introduce an unexpected dynamic between her and a certain Destroyer.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player action adventure that aims to focus on a strong storyline. While the title initially had a multiplayer mode, this was scrapped early into development so it didn’t detract from the group’s struggle for the fate of the universe. The game will be released on October 26.

[Source: Square Enix]