Square Enix had already mentioned they would be revealing a new title from Eidos-Montréal at their Square Enix Presents showcase for E3 2021. That title turned out to be Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a single-player third-person narrative action-adventure for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game will arrive in October.

The original story is inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy comics and 50 years of lore. Peter Quill, otherwise known as Star-Lord, and the rest of the Guardians have unwittingly found themselves as the galaxy’s first and last line of defense and they’ll find themselves in all sorts of wild situations as they head across the universe in their Milano.

Star-Lord has proclaimed himself to be the leader of the team and it’s through him that players will experience the story. Star-Lord will have his jet boots that will make him agile on the battlefield and able to hover. His Elemental Blasters will have a variety of different powers. They’ll need to use the abilities of the other Guardians if they’re to be successful, though.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are characters that would normally be viewed as underdogs so players would wonder how they’ll manage to survive. In the game they’ve only been together for a year yet they still make a great if dysfunctional team. Each of the Guardians will challenge Star-Lord’s decisions and he’ll have to engage in player-choice driven dialogue and interactions to could make or break his bonds with his friends.

Eidos-Montréal was also able to take their pick of the franchise’s villains, some of which will be instantly recognizable and some that won’t be as well-known. The game will also have a soundtrack filled with classic 1980s hits as well as original songs. The first glimpse of gameplay was also shown off during the presentation.

The game will come in both standard and Deluxe Editions. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes an early unlock of the Sun-Lord and City-Lord Outfits for Star-Lord, as well as a digital Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Hits game soundtrack and a digital Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Art of the Game mini art book. The physical Cosmic Deluxe Edition a copy of the game, the early unlock costumes, the digital soundtrack, a hardback version of the mini art book, and a SteelBook case. Those who preorder any version of the game will get an early unlock of the Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack featuring costumes for all five Guardians.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be released on October 26.