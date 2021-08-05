Sony has dedicated today to reveals for seven upcoming PlayStation Indie titles. Amongst these were announcements of Oxenfree II, Wytchwood, A Short Hike and Carrion coming to PlayStation 5 and/or PlayStation 4 in the future. There were also updates on three other titles and you can catch all of the latest news below.

Oxenfree II Coming to PS5 and PS4

Previously announced for Nintendo Switch, Night School Studio has announced their supernatural mystery-thriller sequel Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 at launch too. The game is set five years after the events of Oxenfree, the game features a whole new cast of characters. Riley is an environmental researcher investigating strange radio frequency signals in her home town of Camena. After discovering the history of ghostly occurrences at nearby Edwards Island, she finds herself in her own supernatural mystery. The title offers similar gameplay to the prequel with player choice-driven narrative and a radio that can tune into the mysterious signals. Players can continue the story when it releases next year.

Wytchwood Announced for PS5 and PS4

Alientrap Games’ upcoming crafting adventure game has a touch of Grimm’s Fairytales about it. Players assume the role of a witch who is stuck in a dark pact she doesn’t remember making. The only way she’ll get out of it is to right the wrongs of a cast of characters doing their best to bring misery to others. A bear likes to beat people up. Puss in Boots likes to con market traders out of their wares. The witch needs to collect ingredients to cast spells and craft potions to stop them in their tracks. Wytchwood will arrive on PS5 and PS4 this fall.

Carrion Coming to PS4

Phobia Game Studio’s reverse-horror title puts players in the role of the monster instead. Players assume the role of an “amorphous blob of gristle, teeth, and tentacles” as it wakes up in a secret laboratory deep underground. As it sets about making its escape, it also decides to consume every human it finds in its way, allowing it to grow bigger and open up new areas and escape routes. There’s also new abilities to acquire like possessing humans and bending light. The chance to cause carnage will be arriving on PS4 later this year.

A Short Hike Announced for PS4

Adam Robinson-Yu’s title does exactly what it says on the tin—Claire the bird goes exploring up a mountain. As she freely explores the small open-world, she’ll encounter other people off the beaten track who need her help. Other mini-games that can be found include fishing, boating, and volleyball. When the game arrives on PS4 this fall, it will include a slider so players can alter the size of the pixels, allowing players to experience the game in low-resolution or even as high as 4K on PS4 Pro.

Supergiant Games Explains the Origin of Hades

Not long after the release of Pyre, Supergiant Games began thinking about their new title. They wanted it to be a “greatest hits” of all of the games they’d created so far. The result was replayable rogue-like title Hades with character-driven narrative set in a world adapted from Greek mythology. The team goes intomplenty more detail on the PlayStation Blog, but in the meantime you can also watch nearly 25 minutes of gameplay courtesy of PlayStation Underground. The game will arrive on PS5 and PS4 on August 13.

Sol Cresta Turns Out to be Real

Previously assumed to be an April Fool’s Day joke, Sol Cresta is a sequel 36 years in the making. The follow up to Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta is a vertical shooter where players control the docking fighter Yamato and aim to reclaim the solar system from the evil Mega Zohar army. This time the docking mechanic has evolved to become a “three-fighter “dock-and-split” system” as the Yamato is made up of three smaller ships that can be split and docked in various orders to equip alternative weapons and adapt to different situations. The title will arrive on PS4 with a Neo-Classic Arcade label later this year.

Axiom Verge 2 Reveals a Second World

One of the new mechanics the sequel to Axiom Verge will have is that the game will feature two different worlds. While players have already seen the overworld in earlier footage, Axiom Verge 2 also has an interconnected breach world in an alternate dimension. This world is of alien originand has a blockier appearance. Players will be able to enter and exit the breach throughout the game, allowing for non-linear exploration and secrets that can only be discovered in either world. The game will arrive on PS5 and Ps4 in the future.

