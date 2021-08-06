A day ago, Twitter users Zuby Tech and iDCx1337 spotted listings for two different models of PlayStation 5 developer kits on eBay, and just as the bids reached €2,850 (approximately US$ 3,373), they were pulled without explanation. However, the duo were able to take the screenshots below.

Got delisted in a few hours Sony — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) August 4, 2021

A PS5 Development Kit DFI-D1000AA was for sale today on eBay for a few hours pic.twitter.com/2Sebx2XApO — ً (@iDCx1337) August 3, 2021

PS5 Testing kit DFI-T1000AA. eBay listing got taken down pic.twitter.com/x61BtJihEt — ً (@iDCx1337) August 4, 2021

The models in question are DFI-D1000AA and DFI-T1000AA test. While one resembles the retail version of PS5, some of our readers will be able to recognize the other one as an early model that leaked way back when, and its authenticity was verified at the time.

It’s unclear if Sony stepped in and had the listings removed, or if eBay (which is usually pretty lenient when it comes to this stuff) snapped into action fearing contact from Sony. Neither of the two companies have commented on the listings.

Console dev kits do appear in the market from time to time. However, given that the PS5 is a new console that hasn’t even turned one yet, these eBay listings certainly came a little too soon and are likely in violation of a legal agreement.

