Sweden’s Embracer Group is on a shopping spree again. The THQ Nordic parent company has acquired eight new game studios, including Duke Nukem developer 3D Realms.

In a press release, Embracer provided an overview of each acquisition as follows:

Easy Trigger: Embracer Group AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary Coffee Stain Studios AB, have entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Easy Trigger AB, the studio behind the critically acclaimed title Huntdown. Through the acquisition, Coffee Stain onboards a talented team that will boost the development of first party IP within the group. Going forward, Easy Trigger will collaborate with Coffee Stain to continue working on the Huntdown IP as well as creating new original indie titles.

Ghost Ship Games: Through the acquisition, Coffee Stain onboards an experienced team with proven capabilities of creating excellent indie IP. Ghost Ship Games will remain autonomous and Embracer and Coffee Stain look forward to supporting the studio with new game development projects going forward.

CrazyLabs: CrazyLabs will improve Embracer's publishing capabilities within mobile, add scale and create additional M&A opportunities. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including merger control approval. Closing is expected to take place during the second quarter of Embracer's financial year.

Grimfrost: Embracer Group AB has entered into an agreement with the owners of Varyag Group AB (doing business as Grimfrost) to acquire 70 percent of Varyag Group AB. Grimfrost is an e-commerce specialist and a leading player with a global brand within high-quality Viking merchandise.

DigixArt: Embracer Group AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary Koch Media GmbH, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the France-based DigixArt from its current owners. DigixArt is a development studio and the creator of Lost in Harmony, 11-11 Memories Retold, and upcoming title Road 96.

Force Field: Through the acquisition, Vertigo Games onboards an experienced team that enables increased first party AAA VR development capabilities to fuel rapid growth in the VR market. Going forward, Force Field will operate as an independent subsidiary to Vertigo Games and continue to produce innovative and creative VR titles.

3D Realms: Embracer Group AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive, has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in 3D Realms Entertainment ApS. Through the acquisition, Saber onboards a connected, experienced publisher with a long background in games development. Going forward, 3D Realms will continue to operate as a subsidiary under Saber and work closely with the Saber team on publishing projects.

Slipgate Ironworks: Through the acquisition, Embracer onboards a strong team with proven expertise in development, co-development and porting.

Embracer Group is still looking to acquire more studios.