Report: Gearbox Entertainment Might Be Sold by Embracer Group

According to a new report by Reuters, Embracer Group is considering selling Borderlands company Gearbox Entertainment. Gearbox Entertainment — which encompasses developer Gearbox Software and publishing arm Gearbox Publishing — was acquired by Embracer in April 2021.

Embracer “exploring options” for Borderlands maker Gearbox

According to Reuters’ sources, Embracer Group — which has been undergoing financial troubles after a major deal fell apart — is considering its options for Gearbox. One option on the table is selling the company entirely. Apparently, potential buyers have already been sent marketing materials for Gearbox.

Reuters wasn’t able to reveal a list of buyers, but its sources say that they’re mainly “international gaming groups.” We won’t be surprised if Tencent is among them.

The report claims that a deal may not end up happening, but Embracer has enlisted the help of Goldman Sachs and Aream & Co. to find a buyer. Neither Embracer, Goldman Sachs, nor Aream & Co. have responded to requests for comment.

The writing has been on the wall for some time. Embracer went on an unprecedented shopping spree within the games industry and acquired a large number of companies and IPs. The group hit financial turmoil this year and has been undergoing restructuring for a number of months.