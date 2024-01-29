New Deus Ex Game Canceled by Embracer, Layoffs Planned

Swedish gaming company Embracer Group has canceled a new video game in the Deus Ex series that was in development for two years and is also planning to lay off a number of employees.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier and notes that the Eidos Montreal-developed game will no longer be moving forward after two years of development. According to Schreier, Embracer also plans to lay off an as-of-yet unspecified number of employees as part of its initiative to cut costs.

Eidos Montreal later confirmed the news in a tweet, revealing that 97 employees had been let go from the development team, administration, and support services. In their statement, the company points to “the global economic context” as reason for the moves.

Eidos confirms the news in a statement

“For the last 17 years, our teams at Eidos have worked on some of the most beloved brands in the industry, combining deep storytelling and innovation into unique games,” reads the statement. “We have created memorable multi awarded experiences that we are proud of and we know our teams members have put their heart and soul in all of them.”

Eidos went on to say that their commitment is still to their players and that they will continue to try and deliver great experiences to fans.

“We are working to support all impacted personnel through this transition,” Eidos said in its statement. “These very talented, highly experienced people are entering the employment market, and we want them to find their next projects and are helping to do so.”