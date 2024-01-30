Canceled Deus Ex Game Apparently Wasn’t a Jensen Story

Reports emerged yesterday that Eidos Montreal was working on a new Deus Ex game that has since been canceled, followed by layoffs across the studio. While Eidos didn’t comment on the canceled game, it did confirm that nearly 100 team members have been let go by parent company Embracer Group. Tidbits of information are now starting to emerge about the canned project.

What we know about the canceled Deus Ex game… so far

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the unannounced Deus Ex was being worked on for at least two years, and it was slated to enter production later this year. The existence of a new Deus Ex has long been speculated but the news still came as somewhat of a surprise because Adam Jensen voice actor Elias Toufexis continued to ask fans not to hold their breath for a new entry, presumably in part because Mankind Divided failed to match the commercial performance of its predecessor, Human Revolution.

Now, Toufexis has taken to Twitter to reiterate that at no point over the past two years was he contacted or booked by Eidos Montreal, and thus there’s a “good chance” that the canceled Deus Ex didn’t feature Jensen.

If they had been working on a #DeusEx for two years, and they still hadn’t contacted me, there’s a good chance it wasn’t a Jensen story anyway.



I’m more pissed for all the people getting laid off. This industry is fucked with this stuff. — ᴇʟɪᴀꜱ ᴛᴏᴜꜰᴇxɪꜱ ? (@EliasToufexis) January 29, 2024

It’s unclear what the future holds for Deus Ex, which the embattled Embracer Group purchased from Square Enix along with Eidos Montreal.