Deus Ex Voice Actor Denies He’s Working on New Entry

The last two Deus Ex games were partially defined by Elias Toufexis’ role as protagonist Adam Jensen. However, he claims he hasn’t been contacted about a new game in the franchise.

Yeah, as happy as I am to be busy, I wish I was even more busy on a new Deus Ex.

I am not under any NDA for Deus Ex because no one has called me about it. Truly. https://t.co/eup2dSst1r — ????? ???????? ? (@EliasToufexis) July 8, 2023

Toufexis tweeted about not being involved in another Deus Ex after posting about secret games he’s currently working on. He noted that he wanted to be busy working on another installment and claimed that he wasn’t “under any NDA” because such a document doesn’t exist. He clearly did not ask for this.

No new Deus Ex game has been formally announced, but one was reported on in August 2022. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier alleged that Eidos-Montréal was back on the series (along with creating a new IP and co-developing Fable) after taking detours on Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Guardians of the Galaxy. The Deux Ex game, at the time, was reportedly very, very early in production. Such a timeline implies that it wouldn’t be shown for quite some time.

This distance means that it’s possibly too early for Toufexis to be involved, but it’s also likely that Deux Ex is going to shift perspectives. Eidos-Montréal’s Human Revolution and Mankind Divided had a different protagonist than the games that came before. They even took place a few decades before the original entry and around five decades before Deus Ex: Invisible War.

Embracer Group purchased Square Enix’s Western studios in 2022, which included Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix Montréal. Those teams came with the IP they are commonly associated with, like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and “more than 50 back-catalogue games” according to the press release.