Canceled TimeSplitters Game’s Art and Info Appear Online Following Dev Closure

Former Free Radical developers have begun sharing art from the canceled TimeSplitters revival alongside previously unknown game information. Following a month of rumors, embattled company Embracer Group announced the closure of Free Radical — the second instance of the studio closing its doors in 24 years.

Cancelled TimeSplitters revival was pitched as a Fortnite clone

Images of TimeSplitters’ art have been circulating on social media and gaming forums and can be viewed below:

One developer went as far as giving an anonymous interview to Fandom, which the site published as part of Free Radical’s Wiki page after verifying the employee’s identity.

According to the developer, TimeSplitters’ revival was originally pitched as a “Fortnite clone” battle royale game with additional modes like Team Deathmatch and an iteration of Capture the Flag called Capture the Bag. The game — which was apparently still a ways away from release — was meant to be a free-to-play title.

Interestingly, the employee claims that the battle royale pitch was made in order for the game to be greenlit but once it entered production, Free Radical started moving away from the battle royale concept. They also claim that director Steve Ellis never intended to make a battle royale game to begin with.