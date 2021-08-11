Evil Genius 2: World Domination Heading to PS5 and PS4 Later This Year

Rebellion will be bringing Evil Genius 2: World Domination to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year. The “satirical spy-fi lair builder” puts players in charge of building the ultimate criminal empire as they achieve world domination and become the greatest evil genius of all time.

To become the supreme evil genius, players need to build an evil lair capable of withstanding the onslaught from the Forces of Justice. This will mean training a legion of criminal minions and handling the Doomsday Device that gives control over the entire world. Here are Evil Genius 2‘s main features:

Cruel Constructions – Every villain needs an island lair, so pick your paradise and put your own sinister stamp on it! Shaper the internal structure of the hazardous hideaway to fit your play-style, and construct wonderfully wicked devices for your minions to use.

Atrocious Anti-Heroes – Competence isn’t going to cut it when you’re running an evil operation. As you expand and train your minion workforce, you can create new specialists to help further your evil plans! Need something a little more…intimidating? Recruit powerful Henchmen that complement your play style; every mastermind needs a right hand…or several, in fact!

Dastardly Devices – The Forces of Justice are annoyingly punctual, so supplement your brute force by researching and developing a series of trap networks! Send those do-gooders spinning with a Pinball Bumper, or put the chomp on them with the Venus Spy-Trap. While one trap is good, more is…evil-er. Combo your traps to banish intruders for good!

Nefarious Plots – Carry out evil schemes to further your plot to build a Doomsday Device and dominate the world! Sell the British Royal Family, Kidnap the Governor of Maine, and literally BAKE ALASKA. With hundreds of potential objectives, variety is the spice of strife.

Originally announced for PC back in 2017, Evil Genius 2 was released on Steam earlier this year to critical acclaim. Rebellion now wants to grow the audience by releasing it on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Evil Genius 2: World Domination arrives on these platforms sometime during Q4 2021.

[Source: Rebellion]