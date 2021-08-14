If you preordered Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut from the PlayStation Store, you can now pre-load the title. As spotted by MP1st, the package weighs roughly 57.72GB.

We’ve extensively covered Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut so make sure to check out our previous coverage for details on its content including the Iki Island expansion.

Here’s an overview of what you’ll receive in the Director’s Cut:

Original game + all additional content released thus far

Iki Island expansion

PS5-exclusive features: haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, improved loading times, 4K resolution and increased frame rate of up to 60 fps, and 3D audio enhancements

Accessibility options and alternate controller layout

Iki Island expansion will follow Jin’s journey as he travels to the island and encounters a mysterious Mongol tribe led by a shaman named Ankhsar Khatun, also known as ‘the Eagle.’ An official description reads:

As both a khatun and a shaman, she is not only a conqueror of nations, but a shepherd of souls. And the danger she presents to Jin and his people is unlike any they have faced. The only way to counter this threat is for Jin to return to Iki Island. He’s been there once before. And in confronting a new and dangerous enemy, he will be forced to face old fears, and unearth deeply buried traumas. As you explore a new island and battle new threats, you’ll also delve into the dark past of clan Sakai…

In addition to the above, Ghost of Tsushima‘s Legends mode will get a standalone release soon.

[Source: MP1st]