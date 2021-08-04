Ghost of Tsushima‘s Legends multiplayer update was far more successful than Sucker Punch Productions ever predicted, and there will now be a standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends released next month. Those who already own Ghost of Tsushima will also benefit from significant updates that will start to be released later this month, which include a new Rivals game mode and a Gear Mastery system.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is coming as a standalone version on September 3 and will cost $19.99 regardless of whether players purchase it on PS4 or PS5. Players of the standalone version and those who own the main game will be able to play together, and PS4 and PS5 players can also join forces in co-op via cross play. The only content that will be missing from the standalone version are the costumes that can only be unlocked by playing through the campaign of the single-player game, but otherwise everything will be the same. Those who decide they want to upgrade to Director’s Cut afterwards can do so for $40 on PS4 or $50 on PS5.

Those who already own the game will start receiving updates to the Legends mode on August 20, when Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases. The first of these will be a smaller update that adds “changes based on feedback from the community.” These include changes to Survival mode to shorten the amount of time needed for a single session, new weekly Survival Nightmare challenge variants, and more cosmetics.

The first major update arrives on September 3 and adds the Rivals game mode and Gear Mastery system. Rivals pits two teams of two players against each other as they try to defeat waves of enemies. Each defeated enemy grants your team Magatama that can be used to disrupt the opposing team. This could be through Shades to block their purchases, Curses, and Hwacha fire, amongst other devious tactics. After a team has spent enough Magatama, the Final Stand waves are unlocked. The first team to complete the Final Stand waves is the winner.

Meanwhile, the Gear Mastery system expands on the progression system and rewards. Those who have reached 110-level gear can bind it to a class to activate Mastery Challenges. Completing these raises the gear to level 120 as well as unlocking a second perk slot, new Ability, and new Technique for each class.

Finally, smaller updates will add a new Rivals map and Survival maps “inspired by Iki Island and Iyo’s realm.” There will also be a new raid called Trials of Iyo, a harder version of the raid from last year. All of these updates will be added between September 10 and October 1.

