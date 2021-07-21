Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will include a new story expansion set on Iki Island. A new story trailer focuses on the new location, the new characters Jin will meet, and the dangers he will find himself facing as he journeys across the sea to confront a new Mongol tribe.

The story expansion and Iki Island can be accessed after reaching Act 2 in the main game. Jin learns a mysterious Mongol tribe has settled on Iki Island. Their leader, Ankhsar Khatun, otherwise known as “The Eagle,” is a khatun and a shaman that can control the living and their souls. This makes her and her devoted followers incredibly dangerous. If they manage to gain the support of the locals, it won’t just be Tsushima whose fate is in peril.

Jin has been to Iki Island before but he has buried the memories of that traumatic visit and forgotten the Sakai clan’s dark past. Players will be seeing the island for the first time, though, meaning there’ll be plenty of new locations to discover. The samurai haven’t had a presence on the island for a while, so there will be plenty of other kinds of characters to meet instead. From pirates and raiders to monks, Jin will need to gather their support if he’s to take down this new Mongol tribe.

Watch the trailer below to get a sense of where Jin’s new journey will take him.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases on August 20. According to the game’s PlayStation Store page, the complete version will take up 60GB of space, suggesting the expansion and it’s relevant additional content will add another 10GB to the existing file size. Those who already own the game on PS4 can upgrade to the PS4 version of Director’s Cut for $19.99. PS4 Director’s Cut owners will then also be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for $9.99, something that has caused controversy amongst players. Sony hasn’t commented on the issue yet, but seems unlikely to change its stance given the $10 price disparity between PS4 and PS5 games that we’ve seen.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]