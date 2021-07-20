Sony Interactive Entertainment updated the store page for the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, revealing that the game will require at least 60GB of free disk space. This means that the Director’s Cut will require 10GB more than the base game, which itself only required 50GB.

The updated store page offers various details about Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, much of which Sony has already revealed through official announcements. While the game will require 60GB of free disk space, it’s important to note that this does not necessarily mean that the game will use the entire allocated amount. Ghost of Tsushima, for example, required 50GB of space on the PS4 but in actuality only took up around 35GB. Some of that reserved space is to account for updates.

That may sound like a lot of memory, but file sizes of that magnitude are actually pretty standard when it comes to modern AAA titles. The Last of Us Part II weighed in at 100GB—so large that it had to be printed across two separate discs. And when you start looking at recent Call of Duty games, you are talking about an excess of 150GB in some cases.

No doubt that in Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut‘s case, the increased file size will fit the re-release’s new features for the PS5, such as adaptive trigger and haptic feedback support, as well as 4K resolution. And let’s not also forget that the game will also include an entirely new Iki Island expansion, as well as various new Mongol enemies to fight, animals to pet and interact with, and if rumors are true, several new armor sets and weapons to collect.

While all of these new features sound great, many fans voiced frustration at the fact that the PS5 upgrade of the game would cost $10 more than purchasing Director’s Cut for the PS4, even though both gen versions feature the exact same content—albeit with the ability to enjoy the PS5 hardware’s new features. This is a significant departure from the re-releases of other titles, in which upgrades from PS4 to PS5 versions have generally been free (however it does align with the $10 price disparity between last-gen and new-gen titles as it pertains to simultaneous releases).

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut releases for PS4 and PS5 on August 20, 2021.

