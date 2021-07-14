Leaked details indicate that Ghost of Tsushima‘s upcoming Iki Island expansion will feature new enemies and animals, as well as a volcano and caves that can be explored using torches, among other new mechanics and additions. Someone claiming to be a quality assurance tester on Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut leaked the details ahead of release, but there is no official confirmation on the credibility of the Reddit post. There are also other aspects of the leak that make it quite suspicious, so take these details with a heavy grain of salt.

An anonymous quality assurance tester posted the leaks on the r/ghostofikishima subreddit. The leaker explained that they have previously worked with other “prestigious companies” in the past, including “EA Sports, Naughty Dog, and Suckerpunch[sic].” They state that the Iki Island expansion will add around 15-20 hours of new gameplay, with a “well-thought-out” plot that was interesting and in many ways “better than the main story of the game.”

Below is a list of the key additions the leaker claims will reportedly come with the expansion:

Iki Island the size of “Tsushima Island’s bottom portion”

New Heavy Armor Sets

New Medium grade armor with bow and melee perks, “unlike anything else in the game” and “looked totally different”

New Light grade armor with increased stealth and bow damage, as well as 25% faster attack speed, “hooded outfit” resembling old ninja shows

Torch mechanic used to complete a storyline cave mission

Three new horse armors that can be colored

Dozens of new charms, some of which can transform Jin’s appearance to look like Lord Shimura and Young Jin.

New Shrines

Rainbows

New Flute Tunes

New enemies and Mongol types

New Fighting Stance that mixes sword attacks with acrobatic kicks

Upgrades for Swords and Bows. Shortbow now has a zoom feature upgrade.

While interesting—and a few features that seem obvious at this point—there are no corroborating reports that these details are true. Additionally, the leaker hasn’t done a good job at keeping their identity anonymous, as they specify in the leak that they are “partially disabled by Ankylosing Spondylitis” as well as other identifying details such as the first game that they beta tested for.

While this doesn’t entirely rule out the validity of the leak, it’s worth noting as most leaks that turn out true tend to provide as little information as possible in order to prevent being identified by their employers. If this leaker is supposedly an industry veteran, it makes little sense that they would identify themselves in such a way (unless they’re okay with blacklisting themselves from the industry entirely).

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is headed for release on PS4 and PS5 on August 20th, 2021, so it won’t be much longer until we get to head to Iki Island ourselves.

