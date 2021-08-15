Rumors have been swirling that Sony is planning to revive its Twisted Metal series. Reliable leaker Tom Henderson lent some credence to the rumors by tweeting art work from the game with the caption “2023.”

Reacting to the rumor, series creator and director David Jaffe expressed his doubts about the revival, noting that he would have at least heard something about it if the rumor was true. As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Jaffe made his comments in a paywalled video on his YouTube channel. According to him, since Sony reached out to him for the Twisted Metal television adaptation, it wouldn’t make sense for the company to start a game project without his input.

Jaffe added that if the rumor turns out to be true, he’ll be “very, very hurt” that Sony didn’t contact him.

“I don’t think I’m Sony’s favorite person right now, just because of this stream and everything,” he said. “If it’s true I would be very, very hurt that PlayStation didn’t ask for my input at best, or at worst, at least let me know it was happening. These are the guys who reached out to me and hooked me up with the guys making the TV show… I don’t imagine they would cut me out of it – at least at a pure PR level, so they could say [I was] involved.”

Jaffe also said that he happens to hear “a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff” that he isn’t supposed to know and he hasn’t heard a peep about a new Twisted Metal game.

[Source: YouTube via VGC]