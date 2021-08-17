With the official launch of the War for Wakanda expansion in Marvel’s Avengers, new hero Black Panther’s abilities have been revealed. In addition to Black Panther, Square Enix has also added an entirely new region as well as new enemies as Wakanda fights against its latest villain: Ulysses Klaw.

The War for Wakanda expansion will have players traverse the Wakandan jungle; a new biome added to the game that focuses on platform traversal and puzzle-solving to progress. Birnin Zana, the newest outpost, will also feature companion characters Shuri and Okoye, who both help T’Challa (voiced by God of War‘s Christopher Judge) as he deals with the duties of being a king. Unlike the MCU version of Black Panther and Wakanda, the expansion’s story will focus on the internal conflicts that T’Challa must face—particularly from family members like Shuri—during the fight against Klaw’s army.

Speaking of, the introduction of Klaw also includes the addition of several enemies armed with new Vibranium and Sonic weapons. These mercenaries and Crawler robots will attempt to stop Black Panther before he reaches the likes of Klaw and Crossbones. Klaw in particular is also featured in two fights, one of which is inspired by his comic book appearance.

Black Panther is just as tough, however. His abilities are primarily melee-focused, with parrying and combo-chaining being a key point. One of the things to keep track of is the hero’s Intrinsic Meter, which fills up as he blocks and parries attacks. This will allow players to unleash a special Percussive Blast, which knocks back nearby enemies and gives T’Challa a melee damage boost.

If you’re not much into melee, Black Panther also has access to throwable daggers and spears. Additionally, the character can also support allies with healing Kimoyo Beads, which can be upgraded to add detrimental effects to enemies, or restorative abilities to allies. Finally, if that isn’t enough, you can also call upon the power of the Panther Goddess Bast to summon a hulking spirit panther to the fight.

If you’re interested in seeing more, you can check out the official Marvel’s Avengers War for Wakanda expansion details in the War Table video below:

Marvel’s Avengers War for Wakanda is available now free for all players.

