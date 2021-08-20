Electronic Arts has unveiled the next annual entry in its NHL franchise, NHL 22. The game, which has now moved to Frostbite engine, will release on the PlayStation 4 and 5 among other platforms on October 15th.

Check out a reveal trailer below.

EA has promised a “breakthrough” experience with overhauled player likeness, cloth animations, and uniform micro-details. Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews will grace the cover.

“I’m thrilled to be working with EA SPORTS again and returning to the ice in NHL 22,” Matthews said in a press release. “This year, Superstar X-Factors bring a whole new level of elite competition and strategy to the game, and you’ll be able to unleash my ‘Shock and Awe’ ability for exciting shots at the net.”

“Developing NHL 22 with the Frostbite engine is letting us truly bring the series into the next generation,” said Clement Kwong, Producer at EA Vancouver. “The visual upgrade is impressive on its own, but the Frostbite engine is also giving us the power to create a lot of realism that you’ll really notice once you play.”

If you want to own NHL 22 on the PS4 and PS5 both, you’ll need the $100 X-Factor Edition, which includes the following:

NHL 22 for older gen and current gen consoles

3 Days Early Access

Up to 10 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs (2 per month for 5 months)

HUT X-Factor Player Choice Pack (2 of 25)

HUT X-Factor Power-Up Starter Pack

Up to 4 HUT X-Factor Power-Up Packs (1 per month for 4 months starting November 2021)

5 Unlocked Hockey Bags

Be A Pro X-Factor Slot Unlocks (2), XP Boost, and Bonus Trait Points

5 World of Chel X-Factor Zone Ability Unlocks Bouncer Heatseeker Unstoppable Force Elite Edges Big Tipper



[Source: EA]