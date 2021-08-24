World War II first-person shooter Hell Let Loose will be holding its first console closed beta on PlayStation 5 later this week. Players who wish to take part can sign up right now as available spaces are limited and access will be through invite only.

The beta will be available in North America and Europe beginning at 10am UTC on August 26. For five days, as developer Black Matter tests the game’s squad matchmaking, players can team up with their friends as they fight in some of the “most iconic battles of the Western Front”. The beta will end at 10am UTC on August 31. Those wanting to take part in the beta can sign up at the game’s official website but be aware the beta is under an NDA.

When the game is released, battles on the Western Front will take place between two teams of up to 50 players across nine huge maps that have been recreated using real reconnaissance images and satellite data. Locations will include Omaha Beach, Carentan, the forests of Foy, and Hill 4oo with more being added post launch. Each of those maps will have 99 capture point variations offering thousands of different battles and making it incredibly unlikely players will ever fight the same battle twice. Other key features include:

Two distinct gamemodes – Offensive and Warfare

Play and master one or many of 14 unique roles, including: Officer, Medic, Machinegunner, Commander, Crewman, Sniper and more.

Constantly updated with new maps, weapons, features and fixes.

True to life ballistics and recoil patterns create satisfying, skillful gunplay.

In-game proximity voip, command voip and unit voip.

Brutal combat – friend and foe are dismembered by heavy weapons.

Persistent player progression – show off your experience by unlocking new uniforms, loadouts and other customisation options as you level up each individual role, as well as your player.

Take control of a huge array of WW2 vehicles – including the Tiger, Sherman, Stuart, Puma and more – with additional vehicles still to come

Bombard and wipe the enemy from the field by taking control of heavy weapons – such as anti-tank guns and artillery.

Build defenses on the battlefield to fortify your position.

Use teamwork to smash through the enemy front line and push through to victory.

Play the game as the Commander and lead your team to victory using different abilities as you orchestrate your forces via the tactical map.

The game doesn’t have a release window on console yet but did leave Early Access on Steam back in July. As usual, those who take part in the beta will not be able to carry over their progress to the full game.

[Source: Twitter]