Bandai Namco stealth-released the PlayStation 5 version of Little Nightmares II today. Called Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition, the game has been ported to the PS5 by Supermassive Games, available as a free upgrade for those who own the PlayStation 4 version. The publisher also revealed that Little Nightmares II has reached a new milestone of 2 million units sold across all current platforms.

The PS5 version will come with a range of enhancements including two different modes for graphics and a boost to audio. The complete list of PS5 enhancements follows:

Beauty Mode – Little Nightmares II runs at 30fps at 4K resolution with optimized Ray Tracing.

– Little Nightmares II runs at 30fps at 4K resolution with optimized Ray Tracing. Performance Mode – Locks the game at 60fps. Dynamic resolution up to 4K to maintain 60fps with Ray Tracing.

– Locks the game at 60fps. Dynamic resolution up to 4K to maintain 60fps with Ray Tracing. Ray-Traced Reflections – Allows any shiny surface to provide a reflection. Its clarity and definition depend on surfaces.

– Allows any shiny surface to provide a reflection. Its clarity and definition depend on surfaces. Volumetric Shadows – Increased resolution of volumetric shadows. Light rays are disturbed by objects and characters moving in front of a strong light source.

– Increased resolution of volumetric shadows. Light rays are disturbed by objects and characters moving in front of a strong light source. Interactive Particles – Particles are more abundant and dynamically affected by Mono, Six and the main antagonists. Particles swim and eddy behind them, creating a more realistic and immersive environment.

– Particles are more abundant and dynamically affected by Mono, Six and the main antagonists. Particles swim and eddy behind them, creating a more realistic and immersive environment. Immersive Audio – New immersive 3D soundscape mix, creating a more involving experience when listening via 5.1 /7.1 audio systems or headphones.

The PS5 version of Little Nightmares II is available now from the PlayStation Store. Those who own the game on PS4 can get the PS5 edition as a free upgrade. Bandai Namco then casually revealed that after the game had already managed to reach 1 million sales in less than a month, they’ve now doubled that milestone. Across PC, PS4, and Xbox One, Little Nightmares II has managed to shift 2 million copies. The new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will only help to increase that total.

Bandai Namco will be making more announcements during tonight’s gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 show. We’ll bring you those as soon as we get them.

[Source: Bandai Namco]