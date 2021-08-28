In case you missed it, Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s alpha test is underway on PlayStation platforms, giving players a taste of its new Champion Hill mode. You have until tomorrow, August 29th, 10 am PT/1 pm ET to play.

Activision has released more details about the mode in addition to what we’ve previously shared. Here are the basics:

Mode Type: Round-Robin, Limited-Life Deathmatch Tournament

Round-Robin, Limited-Life Deathmatch Tournament Squad Size: Duos (2v2) or Trios (3v3) — Solos (1v1) available in full game at launch.

Duos (2v2) or Trios (3v3) — Solos (1v1) available in full game at launch. Loadout: Same starting Loadout for all — Primary Weapon, Secondary Weapon, Lethal Equipment, and Tactical Equipment. Upgrade your Loadout with Cash dropped in-game or by earning eliminations. Every player starts with $500 in Cash before the first Combat Round. Your available Cash balance is located on the HUD, above the lethal/tactical equipment icons.

Same starting Loadout for all — Primary Weapon, Secondary Weapon, Lethal Equipment, and Tactical Equipment. Upgrade your Loadout with Cash dropped in-game or by earning eliminations. Every player starts with $500 in Cash before the first Combat Round. Your available Cash balance is located on the HUD, above the lethal/tactical equipment icons. Health: 100 HP. Up to three Armor Plates can be on an Operator, absorbing ballistic and explosive damage.

100 HP. Up to three Armor Plates can be on an Operator, absorbing ballistic and explosive damage. Combat Rounds: 60-second Deathmatches on a variety of small maps (e.g., Airstrip, Market), all located within one massive, all located within one massive map, which is a combination of four combat arenas and a central Buy Areas. There are no load times in Champion Hill – only action.

60-second Deathmatches on a variety of small maps (e.g., Airstrip, Market), all located within one massive, all located within one massive map, which is a combination of four combat arenas and a central Buy Areas. There are no load times in Champion Hill – only action. Number of Lives: 12 (Duos) or 18 (Trios) shared between squadmates, shown as a blue bar on the bottom left corner of the screen (your opponent’s life count, when applicable, appears below it as a red bar). Life count persists between rounds.

12 (Duos) or 18 (Trios) shared between squadmates, shown as a blue bar on the bottom left corner of the screen (your opponent’s life count, when applicable, appears below it as a red bar). Life count persists between rounds. Victory Condition: Last squad with remaining lives wins.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will release on November 5th.