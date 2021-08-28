In case you missed it, Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s alpha test is underway on PlayStation platforms, giving players a taste of its new Champion Hill mode. You have until tomorrow, August 29th, 10 am PT/1 pm ET to play.
Activision has released more details about the mode in addition to what we’ve previously shared. Here are the basics:
- Mode Type: Round-Robin, Limited-Life Deathmatch Tournament
- Squad Size: Duos (2v2) or Trios (3v3) — Solos (1v1) available in full game at launch.
- Loadout: Same starting Loadout for all — Primary Weapon, Secondary Weapon, Lethal Equipment, and Tactical Equipment. Upgrade your Loadout with Cash dropped in-game or by earning eliminations. Every player starts with $500 in Cash before the first Combat Round. Your available Cash balance is located on the HUD, above the lethal/tactical equipment icons.
- Health: 100 HP. Up to three Armor Plates can be on an Operator, absorbing ballistic and explosive damage.
- Combat Rounds: 60-second Deathmatches on a variety of small maps (e.g., Airstrip, Market), all located within one massive, all located within one massive map, which is a combination of four combat arenas and a central Buy Areas. There are no load times in Champion Hill – only action.
- Number of Lives: 12 (Duos) or 18 (Trios) shared between squadmates, shown as a blue bar on the bottom left corner of the screen (your opponent’s life count, when applicable, appears below it as a red bar). Life count persists between rounds.
- Victory Condition: Last squad with remaining lives wins.
Call of Duty: Vanguard will release on November 5th.