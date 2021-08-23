Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha test will kick off on Friday, August 27th, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners. Sledgehammer Games has confirmed that the test will introduce a brand new multiplayer mode called Champion Hill.

Champion Hill is an evolution of 2019’s Gunfight, which Infinity Ward introduced in Modern Warfare. As part of a Duo or Trio, players will take on other squads in a deathmatch tournament. In order to win, you’ll have to reduce all enemy squads’ life count to zero before your squad is taken out.

“Everyone starts with the same Loadout, and while it can be lethal, collecting Cash — earned by taking enemy lives and picking up drops scattered around the map — will allow you to upgrade your starting weapons and purchase new armaments, equipment, Perks, and Killstreaks during Buy Rounds that happen between Combat Rounds,” Sledgehammer explained. “Champion Hill also takes place on one large map split up into five sections. Specifically, there is a central Buy Station Area and four arenas for Combat Rounds: the Airstrip, the Trainyard, the Market, and the Courtyard.”

The alpha will run for 48 hours starting 10 am PT on August 27th.

Expect a detailed multiplayer reveal on September 7th.

