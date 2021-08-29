Sucker Punch Productions released Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut patch 2.07 (2.007.000 on the PlayStation 5) yesterday, which fixes a plethora of issues including the length of haptic feedback when fast traveling.

Get the details below.

• Restored missing Fundoshi for some New Game+ players who had lost access to it.

• Addressed an issue where replayed missions would not grant the proper rewards until the game was reloaded.

• Addressed an issue where some supply boxes could be restocked upon checkpoint reload.

• Addressed an issue where giving the hut builder supplies then skipping the cutscene would still take the supplies but not complete the objective.

• Addressed an issue where players were not able to join in-progress Legends Survival matches via matchmaking.

• Reduced the length of haptic feedback when fast traveling

• Addressed some issues related to Activity Cards.

• Addressed an issue with Legends leaderboards visibility.

• Various UI improvements, bug and crash fixes. We previously released other post-launch patches (2.05 and 2.06), which corrected a crash some players were experiencing and resolved an issue for some players who were unable to make progress on Iki Island if they arrived wearing the Sakai Armor. We are continuing to investigate issues and will release additional patches in the weeks to come, including fixes for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends ahead of next week’s launch of Rivals mode.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will get a standalone release alongside the launch of Rivals mode on September 3rd. The mode will task two teams of two with defeating waves of enemies. We’ll update our readers when the upcoming Legends patch is live.

[Source: Sucker Punch Prod.]